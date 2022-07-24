Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose stock opened at C$24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.71. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$21.75 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.54.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.