Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CU opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.86 and a one year high of C$40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2411319 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $126,461.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

