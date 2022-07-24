Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Shares of CU opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.86 and a one year high of C$40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $126,461.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
