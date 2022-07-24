Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69.

