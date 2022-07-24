Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 170 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

