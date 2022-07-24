Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $67,819,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.0 %

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

