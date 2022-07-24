Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

