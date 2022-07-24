Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

