Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 123,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

