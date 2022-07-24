Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

