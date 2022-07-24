Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,610 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

