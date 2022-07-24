Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $127.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.