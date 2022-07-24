Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $84.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

