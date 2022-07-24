Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

HQH opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.