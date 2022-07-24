Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $315,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

