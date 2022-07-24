Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.73.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

COF stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.