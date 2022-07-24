Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Stock Down 1.4 %

Capri stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

