Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.71. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.