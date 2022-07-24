Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after buying an additional 876,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,675,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

