Carson Advisory Inc. Has $854,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.