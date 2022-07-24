Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $5.83

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.66. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 18 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

