Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.43.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.