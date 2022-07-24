CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.