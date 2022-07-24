CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $328,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $239.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average is $266.49. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

