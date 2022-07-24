CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.