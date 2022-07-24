CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $710,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,345.50.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,200.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.