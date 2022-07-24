CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $710,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,200.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
