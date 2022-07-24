CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 165 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,826.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

