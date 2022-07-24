CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 614 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

