CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,347.33 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,314.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,432.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

