Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.3 %
Cheniere Energy stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
