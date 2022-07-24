Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 437,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 388,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

