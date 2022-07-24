Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $690.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.26. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $19,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 64.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

