Choreo LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 437,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 388,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

