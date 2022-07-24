Citigroup Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $16.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $16.75 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

