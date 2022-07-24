Citigroup Trims ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price to $274.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $304.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.70.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $260.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day moving average is $287.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.