Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 77,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 26,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

