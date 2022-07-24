Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,102 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

