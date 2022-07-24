CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.
CMC Materials Stock Performance
CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.80. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CMC Materials
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
