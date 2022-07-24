CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 11.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 207,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 201,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$17.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

