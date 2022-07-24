Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 4,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,562,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Codexis Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $487.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Insider Activity at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

