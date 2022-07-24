Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,699 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

