Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.41 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $297.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.