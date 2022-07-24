Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $976,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

