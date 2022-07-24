Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.07) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.28) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.72) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.11) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.34 ($6.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.22. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.61).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.