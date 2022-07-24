Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 2.0 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,219 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

