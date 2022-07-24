Comparing BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BARK and Kirkland’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million 0.48 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -2.87 Kirkland’s $558.18 million 0.08 $22.03 million $0.83 4.20

Analyst Recommendations

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BARK and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kirkland’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

BARK currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 721.26%. Kirkland’s has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.84%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% Kirkland’s 2.31% 13.86% 3.14%

Summary

Kirkland’s beats BARK on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 361 stores in 35 states, as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

