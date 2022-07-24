Comparing Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viveve Medical and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $6.43 million 1.07 -$22.03 million ($2.55) -0.25 Hyperfine $1.50 million 69.86 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Viveve Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -353.45% -132.32% -84.27% Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Viveve Medical and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viveve Medical and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viveve Medical presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 713.20%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 403.36%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveve Medical

(Get Rating)

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.