Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

V opened at $213.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

