Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 80,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,142 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Constellium Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellium by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 99,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 235,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 72,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $14,597,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

