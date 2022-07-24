Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 80,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,142 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $14.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
Constellium Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellium by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 99,874 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Constellium by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 235,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 72,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $14,597,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
