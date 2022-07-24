Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Continental Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CLR opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,588,000 after acquiring an additional 784,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after buying an additional 410,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

