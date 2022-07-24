Contrasting Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Protara Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,031.50%. Caribou Biosciences has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 293.57%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Caribou Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -26.88% -25.33% Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.25 million ($3.97) -0.82 Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million 47.75 -$66.92 million ($2.48) -3.04

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Caribou Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

